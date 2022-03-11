Could Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s traded shares were 13.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 38.56% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the CYTO share is $5.45, that puts it down -467.71 from that peak though still a striking 35.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.62. The company’s market capitalization is $15.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 690.98K shares over the past three months.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) trade information

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) registered a 38.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 38.56% in intraday trading to $0.96 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.04%, and it has moved by -47.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.72%. The short interest in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.30, which implies an increase of 93.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.30 and $14.30 respectively. As a result, CYTO is trading at a discount of -1389.58% off the target high and -1389.58% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $59.1 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 62.50%. While earnings are projected to return 40.20% in 2022.

CYTO Dividends

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s Major holders

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. insiders own 4.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.52%, with the float percentage being 4.74%. Ikarian Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.4 million shares (or 3.10% of all shares), a total value of $0.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 71226.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Micro Cap ETF owns about 30513.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50041.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18871.0, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $30948.0.