China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC): Is It Possible To Be Down -71.23% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s traded shares were 2.23 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.04% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the SXTC share is $2.57, that puts it down -1252.63 from that peak though still a striking 42.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.11. The company’s market capitalization is $5.44M, and the average trade volume was 5.54 million shares over the past three months.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) trade information

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) registered a -2.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.04% in intraday trading to $0.19 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.35%, and it has moved by -7.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.78%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -58.50%. While earnings are projected to return 88.50% in 2022.

SXTC Dividends

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s Major holders

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 12.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.41%, with the float percentage being 12.98%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 0.63% of all shares), a total value of $0.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42993.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $27958.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 26642.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18821.0 market value.