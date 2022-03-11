Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) Given A -1.38% drop From High?

During the recent session, Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s traded shares were 0.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.26% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the AGRO share is $11.77, that puts it down -1.38 from that peak though still a striking 41.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.78. The company’s market capitalization is $1.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.06 million shares over the past three months.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. AGRO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) trade information

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) registered a 0.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.26% in intraday trading to $11.61 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.02%, and it has moved by 44.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.67%. The short interest in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) is 1.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.88, which implies an increase of 9.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.30 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, AGRO is trading at a discount of -37.81% off the target high and 2.67% off the low.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Adecoagro S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) shares have gone up 26.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.00% against -2.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.70%. While earnings are projected to return 153.30% in 2022, the next five years will return -0.60% per annum.

AGRO Dividends

Adecoagro S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s Major holders

Adecoagro S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.68%, with the float percentage being 78.68%. Route One Investment Company, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 184 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14.44 million shares (or 12.34% of all shares), a total value of $130.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.69 million shares, is of EMS Capital LP’s that is approximately 9.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $105.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) shares are GMO Resources Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that GMO Resources Fund owns about 1.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.31 million, or about 1.12% of the stock, which is worth about $11.46 million.