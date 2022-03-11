Can The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -11.39% YTD?

During the recent session, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s traded shares were 4.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $180.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.22% or $2.18. The 52-week high for the BA share is $278.57, that puts it down -54.27 from that peak though still a striking 7.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $167.58. The company’s market capitalization is $108.61B, and the average trade volume was 9.88 million shares over the past three months.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

The Boeing Company (BA) registered a 1.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.22% in intraday trading to $180.57 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.54%, and it has moved by -16.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.21%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $257.19, which implies an increase of 29.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $168.10 and $307.00 respectively. As a result, BA is trading at a discount of -70.02% off the target high and 6.91% off the low.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Boeing Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Boeing Company (BA) shares have gone down -16.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 137.18% against -3.80.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.69 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.88 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.80%. While earnings are projected to return 65.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.17% per annum.

BA Dividends

The Boeing Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

The Boeing Company insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.22%, with the float percentage being 54.27%. Newport Trust Co is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,439 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 43.86 million shares (or 7.52% of all shares), a total value of $9.65 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42.92 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.44 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Boeing Company (BA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 16.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.64 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.57 million, or about 1.98% of the stock, which is worth about $2.54 billion.