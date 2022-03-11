Boom Or Bust? Where Will America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)’s traded shares were 3.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.05% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the AMX share is $21.37, that puts it down -12.65 from that peak though still a striking 30.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.24. The company’s market capitalization is $61.96B, and the average trade volume was 2.90 million shares over the past three months.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. AMX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.39.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) trade information

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) registered a 0.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.05% in intraday trading to $18.97 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.94%, and it has moved by 2.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.13%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $423.73, which implies an increase of 95.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $320.00 and $523.71 respectively. As a result, AMX is trading at a discount of -2660.73% off the target high and -1586.87% off the low.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) shares have gone up 1.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.75% against 1.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -27.80% this quarter and then jump 1,000.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.68 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.93 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.43 billion and $12.52 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.10% and then drop by -4.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.00%. While earnings are projected to return -31.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 35.83% per annum.

AMX Dividends

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.11 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)’s Major holders

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.87%, with the float percentage being 9.87%. Capital International Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 382 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 64.35 million shares (or 2.95% of all shares), a total value of $1.14 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.14 million shares, is of Westwood Global Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 0.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $285.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) shares are New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that New Perspective Fund Inc owns about 30.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $532.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.28 million, or about 0.75% of the stock, which is worth about $287.6 million.