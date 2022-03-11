Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Stock Jumped 5.47% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s traded shares were 1.27 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.77% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the BSFC share is $8.00, that puts it down -277.36 from that peak though still a striking 35.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.37. The company’s market capitalization is $51.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.55 million shares over the past three months.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) registered a 12.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.77% in intraday trading to $2.12 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.45%, and it has moved by 5.47% in 30 days. The short interest in Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) is 24070.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.20, which implies an increase of 49.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.20 and $4.20 respectively. As a result, BSFC is trading at a discount of -98.11% off the target high and -98.11% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.79 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.05 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 20.70% in 2022.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

Blue Star Foods Corp. insiders own 62.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.00%, with the float percentage being 0.00%.