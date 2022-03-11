As The Stock Rises By 96.47% Year-To-Date, Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the last session, Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s traded shares were 6.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.47% or $0.77. The 52-week high for the VTNR share is $14.32, that puts it down -60.9 from that peak though still a striking 86.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.17. The company’s market capitalization is $570.13M, and the average trade volume was 2.78 million shares over the past three months.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. VTNR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) trade information

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) registered a 9.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.47% in intraday trading to $8.90 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 34.85%, and it has moved by 73.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 501.35%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.00, which implies an increase of 53.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, VTNR is trading at a discount of -180.9% off the target high and -57.3% off the low.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vertex Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) shares have gone up 30.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 77.94% against -0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 107.70% this quarter and then drop -1,600.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.37 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $490.34 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.60%. While earnings are projected to return -142.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

VTNR Dividends

Vertex Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s Major holders

Vertex Energy Inc. insiders own 26.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.27%, with the float percentage being 35.95%. Trellus Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.23 million shares (or 3.52% of all shares), a total value of $11.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.2 million shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 3.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.58 million, or about 0.92% of the stock, which is worth about $3.04 million.