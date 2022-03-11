ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)’s traded shares were 1.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $30.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.98% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the MT share is $37.87, that puts it down -24.9 from that peak though still a striking 17.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.01. The company’s market capitalization is $31.03B, and the average trade volume was 5.46 million shares over the past three months.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. MT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) trade information

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) registered a 0.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.98% in intraday trading to $30.32 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.80%, and it has moved by -10.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.14%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.26, which implies an increase of 35.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37.37 and $56.09 respectively. As a result, MT is trading at a discount of -84.99% off the target high and -23.25% off the low.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ArcelorMittal S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) shares have gone down -8.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -26.19% against -23.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.30% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 48.60%. While earnings are projected to return 1813.00% in 2022.

MT Dividends

ArcelorMittal S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for ArcelorMittal S.A. is 0.30, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.00 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)’s Major holders

ArcelorMittal S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.88%, with the float percentage being 5.88%. GQG Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 260 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 20.24 million shares (or 2.16% of all shares), a total value of $644.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.69 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 0.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $85.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) shares are Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund owns about 11.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $386.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.44 million, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $92.01 million.