Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s traded shares were 1.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.85% or -$0.38. The 52-week high for the ANGI share is $17.75, that puts it down -190.03 from that peak though still a striking 12.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.38. The company’s market capitalization is $3.28B, and the average trade volume was 1.51 million shares over the past three months.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ANGI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) trade information

Angi Inc. (ANGI) registered a -5.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.85% in intraday trading to $6.12 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.85%, and it has moved by -28.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.53%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.71, which implies an increase of 47.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, ANGI is trading at a discount of -161.44% off the target high and -14.38% off the low.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Angi Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Angi Inc. (ANGI) shares have gone down -40.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -50.00% against 11.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $415.5 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $449.1 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $359.3 million and $387.03 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.60% and then jump by 16.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.20%. While earnings are projected to return -1500.00% in 2022.

ANGI Dividends

Angi Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s Major holders

Angi Inc. insiders own 5.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.45%, with the float percentage being 102.52%. Parnassus Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 196 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.29 million shares (or 15.29% of all shares), a total value of $151.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.02 million shares, is of Brown Advisory Inc.’s that is approximately 11.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $83.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Angi Inc. (ANGI) shares are Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund and Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund owns about 10.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 12.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $126.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.71 million, or about 3.37% of the stock, which is worth about $24.97 million.