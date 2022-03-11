Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) Could Post A 35.46% Or More Growth

During the recent session, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.22% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the FOLD share is $12.63, that puts it down -31.43 from that peak though still a striking 20.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.60. The company’s market capitalization is $2.66B, and the average trade volume was 2.78 million shares over the past three months.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. FOLD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) trade information

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) registered a 3.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.22% in intraday trading to $9.61 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.80%, and it has moved by 2.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.72%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.89, which implies an increase of 35.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, FOLD is trading at a discount of -108.12% off the target high and -24.87% off the low.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) shares have gone down -18.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.78% against 3.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.00% this quarter and then drop -10.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $78.16 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $88.67 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $66.4 million and $73.39 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.70% and then jump by 20.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.10%. While earnings are projected to return 13.70% in 2022.

FOLD Dividends

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s Major holders

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 109.84%, with the float percentage being 110.56%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 320 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 26.65 million shares (or 9.52% of all shares), a total value of $307.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.56 million shares, is of Perceptive Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 9.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $306.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $91.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.0 million, or about 2.50% of the stock, which is worth about $80.87 million.