After A -11.18% Drop In The Last Week, Does Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)’s traded shares were 1.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.64% or -$1.79. The 52-week high for the BASE share is $52.26, that puts it down -211.63 from that peak though still a striking -1.43% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.01. The company’s market capitalization is $751.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 571.92K shares over the past three months.

Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) trade information

Couchbase Inc. (BASE) registered a -9.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.64% in intraday trading to $16.77 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.18%, and it has moved by -29.89% in 30 days. The short interest in Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) is 3.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.9 day(s) to cover.

Couchbase Inc. (BASE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Couchbase Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Couchbase Inc. (BASE) shares have gone down -59.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.86% against 0.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $33.99 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $32.62 million by the end of Apr 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -50.60% in 2022.

BASE Dividends

Couchbase Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)’s Major holders

Couchbase Inc. insiders own 0.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.18%, with the float percentage being 82.82%. GPI Capital, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 115 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.37 million shares (or 10.02% of all shares), a total value of $135.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.78 million shares, is of Adams Street Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 4.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $55.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Couchbase Inc. (BASE) shares are Baron Discovery Fund and Invesco Technology Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Baron Discovery Fund owns about 1.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.64 million, or about 1.46% of the stock, which is worth about $25.69 million.