Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI): A Look At Its Value

During the recent session, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.07% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the AERI share is $21.30, that puts it down -126.84 from that peak though still a striking 41.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.46. The company’s market capitalization is $453.10M, and the average trade volume was 1.08 million shares over the past three months.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AERI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.66.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) trade information

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) registered a 2.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.07% in intraday trading to $9.39 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.58%, and it has moved by 25.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.84%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.56, which implies an increase of 51.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, AERI is trading at a discount of -219.49% off the target high and 25.45% off the low.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) shares have gone down -42.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -134.02% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.50% this quarter and then drop -2.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31.69 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30.51 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $24.68 million and $22.97 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.40% and then jump by 32.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.80%. While earnings are projected to return 59.50% in 2022.

AERI Dividends

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)’s Major holders

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 3.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 107.59%, with the float percentage being 110.94%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 223 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.38 million shares (or 9.24% of all shares), a total value of $49.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.42 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $39.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.18 million, or about 2.50% of the stock, which is worth about $13.47 million.