A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV)

During the recent session, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV)’s traded shares were 0.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $110.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.98% or -$1.1. The 52-week high for the LYV share is $127.75, that puts it down -15.65 from that peak though still a striking 33.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $74.01. The company’s market capitalization is $25.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.54 million shares over the past three months.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. LYV has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.52.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) trade information

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) registered a -0.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.98% in intraday trading to $110.46 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.02%, and it has moved by -4.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.66%. The short interest in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) is 15.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $125.67, which implies an increase of 12.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $80.00 and $150.00 respectively. As a result, LYV is trading at a discount of -35.8% off the target high and 27.58% off the low.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Live Nation Entertainment Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) shares have gone up 29.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 118.12% against 25.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 74.50% this quarter and then jump 77.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 203.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.06 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.19 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $237.38 million and $290.61 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 765.90% and then jump by 654.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -67.70%. While earnings are projected to return 62.00% in 2022.

LYV Dividends

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV)’s Major holders

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. insiders own 33.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.70%, with the float percentage being 111.55%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 848 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14.81 million shares (or 6.59% of all shares), a total value of $1.35 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.57 million shares, is of Public Investment Fund’s that is approximately 5.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.15 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) shares are Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Principal Mid Cap Fund owns about 5.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $520.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.04 million, or about 1.80% of the stock, which is worth about $367.84 million.