A Quick Glance At Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) Stock: It Is up 10.73% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -22.82 Percent

During the recent session, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s traded shares were 5.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.07% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the ERIC share is $14.39, that puts it down -69.69 from that peak though still a striking 10.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.57. The company’s market capitalization is $28.13B, and the average trade volume was 10.50 million shares over the past three months.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) trade information

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) registered a 1.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.07% in intraday trading to $8.48 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.97%, and it has moved by -33.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.53%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) shares have gone down -29.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.06% against 23.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.70% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.9 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.15 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.09 billion and $6.51 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.40% and then drop by -5.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.00%. While earnings are projected to return 682.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 13.08% per annum.

ERIC Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is 0.25, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.98 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s Major holders

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.95%, with the float percentage being 8.95%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 420 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 101.2 million shares (or 3.29% of all shares), a total value of $1.1 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.68 million shares, is of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $300.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 62.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $700.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.42 million, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $124.14 million.