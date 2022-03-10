Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX: WLMS) Has Dropped -51.01% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX:WLMS)’s traded shares were 3.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.72% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the WLMS share is $6.50, that puts it down -282.35 from that peak though still a striking 21.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.33. The company’s market capitalization is $46.24M, and the average trade volume was 209.23K shares over the past three months.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX:WLMS) trade information

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) registered a 19.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.72% in intraday trading to $1.70 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.44%, and it has moved by 5.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.01%.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) shares have gone down -65.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -26.67% against 14.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 128.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $78.46 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $68.64 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $64.11 million and $60.85 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.40% and then jump by 12.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.10%. While earnings are projected to return 49.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

WLMS Dividends

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX:WLMS)’s Major holders

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. insiders own 19.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.11%, with the float percentage being 68.58%. Wynnefield Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.4 million shares (or 25.25% of all shares), a total value of $27.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.85 million shares, is of Minerva Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 7.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bertolet Capital Tr-Pinnacle Value Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.34 million, or about 1.35% of the stock, which is worth about $1.46 million.