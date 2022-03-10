Why Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the recent session, Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s traded shares were 4.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.70% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the TLSA share is $3.29, that puts it down -269.66 from that peak though still a striking 40.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.53. The company’s market capitalization is $13.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 141.41K shares over the past three months.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TLSA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) trade information

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) registered a 21.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.70% in intraday trading to $0.89 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.09%, and it has moved by -3.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.41%. The short interest in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) is 57670.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.20, which implies an increase of 59.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.20 and $2.20 respectively. As a result, TLSA is trading at a discount of -147.19% off the target high and -147.19% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -44.80%. While earnings are projected to return -124.80% in 2022.

TLSA Dividends

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s Major holders

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC insiders own 197.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.88%, with the float percentage being -30.51%.