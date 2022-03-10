Why Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s traded shares were 4.65 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.61% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the LILM share is $11.66, that puts it down -171.79 from that peak though still a striking 31.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.96. The company’s market capitalization is $1.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 819.89K shares over the past three months.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Lilium N.V. (LILM) registered a 8.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.61% in intraday trading to $4.29 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.28%, and it has moved by -13.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.59%. The short interest in Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) is 2.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.33, which implies an increase of 72.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, LILM is trading at a discount of -459.44% off the target high and -63.17% off the low.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

Lilium N.V. insiders own 29.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.18%, with the float percentage being 15.95%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 46 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 17.71 million shares (or 6.82% of all shares), a total value of $186.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.21 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 2.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $54.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lilium N.V. (LILM) shares are Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Capital World Growth and Income Fund owns about 3.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.54 million, or about 0.59% of the stock, which is worth about $16.22 million.