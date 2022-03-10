What Will Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) Be Like After It Drops -3109.88% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG)’s traded shares were 6.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 47.27% or $0.52. The 52-week high for the SNTG share is $52.00, that puts it down -3109.88 from that peak though still a striking 59.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.66. The company’s market capitalization is $24.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 202.38K shares over the past three months.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) trade information

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) registered a 47.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 47.27% in intraday trading to $1.62 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 90.59%, and it has moved by 102.80% in 30 days. The short interest in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) is 55290.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.52 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -13.50% in 2022.

SNTG Dividends

Sentage Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG)’s Major holders

Sentage Holdings Inc. insiders own 62.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.15%, with the float percentage being 0.41%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14971.0 shares (or 0.11% of all shares), a total value of $31289.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4628.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $9672.0.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 1732.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3862.0 market value.