What Will Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) Be Like After It Drops -5928.68% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)’s traded shares were 0.53 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.40% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the ORPH share is $77.77, that puts it down -5928.68 from that peak though still a striking 19.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.04. The company’s market capitalization is $42.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 933.72K shares over the past three months.

Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) received a consensus recommendation of a Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. ORPH has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) trade information

Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) registered a 8.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.40% in intraday trading to $1.29 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.65%, and it has moved by -38.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.05%. The short interest in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) is 0.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.72, which implies a decrease of -79.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.45 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, ORPH is trading at a premium of 22.48% off the target high and 65.12% off the low.

Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Orphazyme A/S has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) shares have gone down -76.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 83.33% against 4.20.

While earnings are projected to return -32.30% in 2022.

ORPH Dividends

Orphazyme A/S is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)’s Major holders

Orphazyme A/S insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.95%, with the float percentage being 2.95%. Two Sigma Investments, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 0.69% of all shares), a total value of $0.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.16 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF owns about 0.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21566.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $83891.0.