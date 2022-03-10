WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) Stock Dropped -28.47% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s traded shares were 4.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.84% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the WE share is $14.97, that puts it down -187.88 from that peak though still a striking 13.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.50. The company’s market capitalization is $4.80B, and the average trade volume was 4.27 million shares over the past three months.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

WeWork Inc. (WE) registered a 4.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.84% in intraday trading to $5.20 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.72%, and it has moved by -28.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.10%.

While earnings are projected to return 4.10% in 2022.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

WeWork Inc. insiders own 2.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.69%, with the float percentage being 68.23%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 85 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.72 million shares (or 1.25% of all shares), a total value of $87.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.24 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 1.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $72.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of WeWork Inc. (WE) shares are Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Morgan Stanley Insight Fund owns about 2.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.9 million, or about 0.42% of the stock, which is worth about $29.63 million.