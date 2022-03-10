We Just Learned Something New! After Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT)’s -0.24% Loss This Week

During the last session, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s traded shares were 1.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.51% or $0.58. The 52-week high for the AHT share is $77.90, that puts it down -838.55 from that peak though still a striking 20.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.56. The company’s market capitalization is $307.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.36 million shares over the past three months.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) trade information

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) registered a 7.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.51% in intraday trading to $8.30 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.24%, and it has moved by 3.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.57%. The short interest in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) is 2.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.06 day(s) to cover.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) shares have gone down -42.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 272.36% against 4.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 91.50% this quarter and then jump 84.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 59.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $247.28 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $265.63 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $90.25 million and $115.83 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 174.00% and then jump by 129.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.50%. While earnings are projected to return 96.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

AHT Dividends

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s Major holders

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. insiders own 1.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.38%, with the float percentage being 35.97%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.58 million shares (or 4.68% of all shares), a total value of $23.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.3 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $19.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.4 million, or about 1.17% of the stock, which is worth about $5.61 million.