We Just Learned Something New About REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) This Week With Its -12.85% Loss

During the last session, REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)’s traded shares were 1.17 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.81% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the REE share is $12.54, that puts it down -477.88 from that peak though still a striking 5.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.05. The company’s market capitalization is $691.93M, and the average trade volume was 1.37 million shares over the past three months.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) trade information

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) registered a -1.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.81% in intraday trading to $2.17 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.85%, and it has moved by -39.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.81%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.20, which implies an increase of 76.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, REE is trading at a discount of -499.08% off the target high and -130.41% off the low.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that REE Automotive Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) shares have gone down -63.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -64.29% against 14.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $720k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.69 million by the end of Mar 2022.

REE Dividends

REE Automotive Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)’s Major holders

REE Automotive Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.06%, with the float percentage being 16.06%. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.89 million shares (or 6.04% of all shares), a total value of $63.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.37 million shares, is of M&G Investment Management Ltd’s that is approximately 3.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $46.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) shares are Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF owns about 0.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 82395.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.34 million.