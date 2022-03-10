Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s traded shares were 1.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $126.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.70% or -$3.51. The 52-week high for the W share is $355.96, that puts it down -180.92 from that peak though still a striking 20.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $100.57. The company’s market capitalization is $13.24B, and the average trade volume was 1.94 million shares over the past three months.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) trade information

Wayfair Inc. (W) registered a -2.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.70% in intraday trading to $126.71 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.28%, and it has moved by -10.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.13%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $167.92, which implies an increase of 24.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $95.00 and $395.00 respectively. As a result, W is trading at a discount of -211.74% off the target high and 25.03% off the low.

Wayfair Inc. (W) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wayfair Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wayfair Inc. (W) shares have gone down -52.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -178.45% against -7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -150.80% this quarter and then drop -143.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.33 billion as predicted by 25 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.23 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.67 billion and $3.39 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -9.30% and then drop by -4.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.20%. While earnings are projected to return -167.60% in 2022.

W Dividends

Wayfair Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s Major holders

Wayfair Inc. insiders own 6.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 116.66%, with the float percentage being 124.20%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 616 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.6 million shares (or 14.87% of all shares), a total value of $2.96 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.99 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 12.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.55 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wayfair Inc. (W) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 3.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $919.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.55 million, or about 3.27% of the stock, which is worth about $716.78 million.