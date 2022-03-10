Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA): With The Stock Up 15.11 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s traded shares were 2.23 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.07% or $0.52. The 52-week high for the TUYA share is $27.65, that puts it down -596.47 from that peak though still a striking 15.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.37. The company’s market capitalization is $2.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.87 million shares over the past three months.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. TUYA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) registered a 15.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.07% in intraday trading to $3.97 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.76%, and it has moved by -32.25% in 30 days. The short interest in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) is 10.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.35, which implies an increase of 67.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.20 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, TUYA is trading at a discount of -454.16% off the target high and -56.17% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $75.45 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $91.79 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 9.50% in 2022, the next five years will return -1.30% per annum.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s Major holders

Tuya Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.03%, with the float percentage being 14.03%.