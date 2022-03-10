Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO)

During the last session, ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)’s traded shares were 5.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.48% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the IO share is $3.28, that puts it down -212.38 from that peak though still a striking 63.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $20.87M, and the average trade volume was 2.82 million shares over the past three months.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) trade information

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) registered a -9.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.48% in intraday trading to $1.05 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 75.35%, and it has moved by 115.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.29%.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ION Geophysical Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) shares have gone down -14.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 17.06% against 25.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 84.80% this quarter and then jump 67.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -8.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $33.73 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $32.36 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $27.3 million and $21.51 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 23.60% and then jump by 50.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.60%. While earnings are projected to return 23.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 18.00% per annum.

IO Dividends

ION Geophysical Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)’s Major holders

ION Geophysical Corporation insiders own 14.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.19%, with the float percentage being 29.34%. Gates Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.95 million shares (or 9.97% of all shares), a total value of $3.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.89 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.24 million, or about 0.80% of the stock, which is worth about $0.32 million.