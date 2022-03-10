Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL)

During the recent session, Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s traded shares were 6.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $36.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.44% or $1.2. The 52-week high for the HAL share is $39.38, that puts it down -9.27 from that peak though still a striking 50.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.82. The company’s market capitalization is $30.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.92 million shares over the past three months.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) trade information

Halliburton Company (HAL) registered a 3.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.44% in intraday trading to $36.04 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.80%, and it has moved by 7.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 44.32%. The short interest in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is 14.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.46 day(s) to cover.

Halliburton Company (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Halliburton Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Halliburton Company (HAL) shares have gone up 80.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 65.74% against 36.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 88.90% this quarter and then jump 78.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.08 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.13 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.24 billion and $3.36 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.90% and then jump by 23.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.50%. While earnings are projected to return 148.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 62.70% per annum.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 19 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Halliburton Company is 0.18, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.52 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.40%.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

Halliburton Company insiders own 0.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.47%, with the float percentage being 78.70%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 944 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 100.65 million shares (or 11.30% of all shares), a total value of $2.18 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 63.41 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.37 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Halliburton Company (HAL) shares are American Balanced Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that American Balanced Fund owns about 27.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $600.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25.01 million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $540.8 million.