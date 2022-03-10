The Time To Buy OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Is Now

During the last session, OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)’s traded shares were 14.99 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -18.92% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the OP share is $12.09, that puts it down -1243.33 from that peak though still a striking 56.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $7.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.32 million shares over the past three months.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) trade information

OceanPal Inc. (OP) registered a -18.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -18.92% in intraday trading to $0.90 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 73.08%, and it has moved by 119.51% in 30 days. The short interest in OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) is 0.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.17 day(s) to cover.

OP Dividends

OceanPal Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)’s Major holders

OceanPal Inc. insiders own 7.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.00%, with the float percentage being 14.00%. Osmium Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 1.64% of all shares), a total value of $0.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 1.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OceanPal Inc. (OP) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF owns about 14267.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $74473.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6681.0, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $34874.0.