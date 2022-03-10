The Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) Stock Dropped -14.54% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s traded shares were 1.24 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $45.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.05% or $3.77. The 52-week high for the RVLV share is $89.60, that puts it down -97.14 from that peak though still a striking 14.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.82. The company’s market capitalization is $3.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.27 million shares over the past three months.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. RVLV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) trade information

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) registered a 9.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.05% in intraday trading to $45.45 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.37%, and it has moved by -14.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.26%. The short interest in Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) is 3.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $69.00, which implies an increase of 34.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $47.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, RVLV is trading at a discount of -120.02% off the target high and -3.41% off the low.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Revolve Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) shares have gone down -25.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.19% against -7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -30.80% this quarter and then drop -20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $218.11 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $233.15 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $140.75 million and $178.91 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 55.00% and then jump by 30.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 107.10%. While earnings are projected to return 69.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.36% per annum.

RVLV Dividends

Revolve Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s Major holders

Revolve Group Inc. insiders own 0.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.87%, with the float percentage being 107.43%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 352 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.92 million shares (or 14.70% of all shares), a total value of $331.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.83 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $214.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $120.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.12 million, or about 2.79% of the stock, which is worth about $62.91 million.