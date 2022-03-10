The Future Belongs To Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN)’s traded shares were 2.25 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 39.72% or $2.01. The 52-week high for the LGVN share is $45.00, that puts it down -536.49 from that peak though still a striking 59.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.84. The company’s market capitalization is $142.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.29 million shares over the past three months.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) trade information

Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) registered a 39.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 39.72% in intraday trading to $7.07 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.87%, and it has moved by -6.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.67%. The short interest in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) is 1.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.00, which implies an increase of 64.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, LGVN is trading at a discount of -182.89% off the target high and -182.89% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -25.70% in 2022.

LGVN Dividends

Longeveron Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN)’s Major holders

Longeveron Inc. insiders own 20.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.84%, with the float percentage being 11.14%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 3.33% of all shares), a total value of $0.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 86400.0 shares, is of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc/ny’s that is approximately 2.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 28260.0, or about 0.71% of the stock, which is worth about $99757.0.