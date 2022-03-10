The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Are Up 26.47%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY)’s traded shares were 2.17 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.70% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the BODY share is $13.50, that puts it down -561.76 from that peak though still a striking 26.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.50. The company’s market capitalization is $671.83M, and the average trade volume was 1.46 million shares over the past three months.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. BODY has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) trade information

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) registered a 5.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.70% in intraday trading to $2.04 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.99%, and it has moved by 1.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.65%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.94, which implies an increase of 30.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $4.75 respectively. As a result, BODY is trading at a discount of -132.84% off the target high and 1.96% off the low.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Beachbody Company Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) shares have gone down -69.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3.85% against -2.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -14.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $172.74 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $184.31 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $226.22 million and $223.11 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -23.60% and then drop by -17.40% in the coming quarter.

BODY Dividends

The Beachbody Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY)’s Major holders

The Beachbody Company Inc. insiders own 17.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.03%, with the float percentage being 40.22%. Raine Capital Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 39.16 million shares (or 23.28% of all shares), a total value of $216.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.5 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 1.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 1.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.47 million, or about 0.28% of the stock, which is worth about $1.23 million.