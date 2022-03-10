The $3.29 Is The Price At Which Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s traded shares were 1.44 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.82% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the OUST share is $14.99, that puts it down -355.62 from that peak though still a striking 13.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.85. The company’s market capitalization is $607.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.52 million shares over the past three months.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) trade information

Ouster Inc. (OUST) registered a 6.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.82% in intraday trading to $3.29 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.54%, and it has moved by -6.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.21%. The short interest in Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) is 11.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.75, which implies an increase of 74.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, OUST is trading at a discount of -416.72% off the target high and -143.16% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -6.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

OUST Dividends

Ouster Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s Major holders

Ouster Inc. insiders own 39.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.88%, with the float percentage being 59.64%. Tao Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 157 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.25 million shares (or 6.51% of all shares), a total value of $58.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.63 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $55.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ouster Inc. (OUST) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 3.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.41 million, or about 1.98% of the stock, which is worth about $17.75 million.