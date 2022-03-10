Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) Rose 51.01% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 13.03% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s traded shares were 5.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.96% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the SUNW share is $17.69, that puts it down -409.8 from that peak though still a striking 51.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.70. The company’s market capitalization is $110.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.02 million shares over the past three months.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) trade information

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) registered a -7.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.96% in intraday trading to $3.47 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 34.50%, and it has moved by 77.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.93%. The short interest in Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is 4.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.49 day(s) to cover.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sunworks Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) shares have gone down -49.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -1.49% against -3.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -41.20% this quarter and then drop -36.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 161.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $28.7 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.58 million and $6.17 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 243.90% and then jump by 365.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -39.50%. While earnings are projected to return 50.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

SUNW Dividends

Sunworks Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 24 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s Major holders

Sunworks Inc. insiders own 1.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.11%, with the float percentage being 34.75%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 55 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.97 million shares (or 13.66% of all shares), a total value of $24.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.21 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF owns about 2.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.43 million, or about 4.93% of the stock, which is worth about $8.7 million.