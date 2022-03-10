Should Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Revive After A -446.18% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s traded shares were 27.88 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.09% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the GRAB share is $17.15, that puts it down -446.18 from that peak though still a striking 1.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.09. The company’s market capitalization is $11.47B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 55.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 25.96 million shares over the past three months.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GRAB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) registered a -3.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.09% in intraday trading to $3.14 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -39.96%, and it has moved by -41.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.83%. The short interest in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is 53.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.29 day(s) to cover.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Grab Holdings Limited insiders own 28.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.29%, with the float percentage being 32.67%. Russell Investments Group, Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 106 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.14 million shares (or 0.03% of all shares), a total value of $8.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.23 million shares, is of BESSEMER GROUP, INCORPORATED’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.66 million.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that American Fds Developing World Growth & Income Fd owns about 2.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.06 million market value.