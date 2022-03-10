Should Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) Revive After A -549.41% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s traded shares were 17.24 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.59% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the EOSE share is $22.08, that puts it down -549.41 from that peak though still a striking 24.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.56. The company’s market capitalization is $169.80M, and the average trade volume was 1.23 million shares over the past three months.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) registered a 0.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.59% in intraday trading to $3.40 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.77%, and it has moved by 2.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.39%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.25, which implies an increase of 72.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, EOSE is trading at a discount of -311.76% off the target high and -194.12% off the low.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) shares have gone down -74.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.47% against 13.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2,078.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.37 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.47 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $184k and $164k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1,731.50% and then jump by 2,625.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -67.90% in 2022.

EOSE Dividends

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s Major holders

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. insiders own 6.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.47%, with the float percentage being 58.16%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 113 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.18 million shares (or 11.51% of all shares), a total value of $86.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.55 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $35.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 1.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.01 million, or about 1.89% of the stock, which is worth about $10.1 million.