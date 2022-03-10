Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Has Grown 65.96% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s traded shares were 1.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.95% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the SB share is $5.44, that puts it down -22.25 from that peak though still a striking 52.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.12. The company’s market capitalization is $566.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.29 million shares over the past three months.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. SB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.41.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) trade information

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) registered a -4.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.95% in intraday trading to $4.45 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.36%, and it has moved by 22.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 65.96%. The short interest in Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) is 1.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.73, which implies an increase of 22.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, SB is trading at a discount of -57.3% off the target high and 10.11% off the low.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Safe Bulkers Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) shares have gone up 16.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.11% against 18.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 925.00% this quarter and then jump 157.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 63.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $92.53 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $80.02 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $52.23 million and $57.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 77.20% and then jump by 39.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.80%. While earnings are projected to return -677.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 14.00% per annum.

SB Dividends

Safe Bulkers Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s Major holders

Safe Bulkers Inc. insiders own 41.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.46%, with the float percentage being 43.46%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 140 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.66 million shares (or 3.07% of all shares), a total value of $13.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.32 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.8 million, or about 0.67% of the stock, which is worth about $3.56 million.