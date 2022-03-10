Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s traded shares were 4.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $117.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.60% or $4.09. The 52-week high for the ROKU share is $490.76, that puts it down -317.49 from that peak though still a striking 12.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $102.60. The company’s market capitalization is $16.74B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.16 million shares over the past three months.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ROKU has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 21 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) trade information

Roku Inc. (ROKU) registered a 3.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.60% in intraday trading to $117.55 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.38%, and it has moved by -24.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.03%. The short interest in Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) is 6.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $184.75, which implies an increase of 36.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $94.00 and $342.00 respectively. As a result, ROKU is trading at a discount of -190.94% off the target high and 20.03% off the low.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Roku Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Roku Inc. (ROKU) shares have gone down -64.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -140.94% against 0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -83.70% this quarter and then drop -72.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 57.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $897.12 million as predicted by 23 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $751.03 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $649.89 million and $574.18 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.00% and then jump by 30.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 42.10%. While earnings are projected to return 1228.60% in 2022, the next five years will return -8.20% per annum.

ROKU Dividends

Roku Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s Major holders

Roku Inc. insiders own 0.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.63%, with the float percentage being 69.84%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,076 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.33 million shares (or 7.93% of all shares), a total value of $2.92 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.17 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.56 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Roku Inc. (ROKU) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 3.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.08 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.29 million, or about 2.80% of the stock, which is worth about $1.03 billion.