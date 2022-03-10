Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) On Wednesday – Up 15.42% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)’s traded shares were 1.82 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.89% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the PL share is $12.15, that puts it down -140.12 from that peak though still a striking 15.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.28. The company’s market capitalization is $1.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.84 million shares over the past three months.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) trade information

Planet Labs PBC (PL) registered a 7.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.89% in intraday trading to $5.06 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.16%, and it has moved by -17.05% in 30 days. The short interest in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) is 6.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.01 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $130.13 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $130.13 million by the end of Mar 2022.

PL Dividends

Planet Labs PBC is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)’s Major holders

Planet Labs PBC insiders own 14.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.88%, with the float percentage being 33.80%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 128 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.8 million shares (or 3.23% of all shares), a total value of $47.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.24 million shares, is of Capricorn Investment Group Llc’s that is approximately 3.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $44.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Planet Labs PBC (PL) shares are BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that BlackRock Global Allocation Fund owns about 0.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.51 million, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $3.14 million.