One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD)

During the last session, TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s traded shares were 25.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 41.89% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the TXMD share is $1.70, that puts it down -325.0 from that peak though still a striking 55.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $178.10M, and the average trade volume was 7.11 million shares over the past three months.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TXMD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) trade information

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) registered a 41.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 41.89% in intraday trading to $0.40 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 80.67%, and it has moved by 49.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.92%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.33, which implies an increase of 90.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, TXMD is trading at a discount of -1150.0% off the target high and -650.0% off the low.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TherapeuticsMD Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) shares have gone down -48.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 44.44% against 15.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.30% this quarter and then jump 54.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.98 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $28.8 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $22.58 million and $19.87 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.40% and then jump by 45.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.30%. While earnings are projected to return 6.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 17.60% per annum.

TXMD Dividends

TherapeuticsMD Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s Major holders

TherapeuticsMD Inc. insiders own 6.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.09%, with the float percentage being 37.72%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 183 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 24.89 million shares (or 5.87% of all shares), a total value of $8.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.91 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $14.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.07 million, or about 2.14% of the stock, which is worth about $4.49 million.