OIS’s 31.73% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s traded shares were 2.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.07% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the OIS share is $9.49, that puts it down -28.42 from that peak though still a striking 40.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.42. The company’s market capitalization is $423.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.06 million shares over the past three months.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) trade information

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) registered a -1.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.07% in intraday trading to $7.39 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.73%, and it has moved by 12.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.11%. The short interest in Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) is 2.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.37 day(s) to cover.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Oil States International Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oil States International Inc. (OIS) shares have gone up 33.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.95% against 25.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.90% this quarter and then jump 53.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $159.92 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $162.87 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $137.38 million and $125.59 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.40% and then jump by 29.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.80%. While earnings are projected to return 86.90% in 2022, the next five years will return -6.99% per annum.

OIS Dividends

Oil States International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s Major holders

Oil States International Inc. insiders own 3.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.04%, with the float percentage being 93.03%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 207 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 10.5 million shares (or 17.11% of all shares), a total value of $52.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.38 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $26.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oil States International Inc. (OIS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.74 million, or about 4.47% of the stock, which is worth about $13.62 million.