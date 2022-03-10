Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) Shares Have Been Down About -26.74% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the last session, Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s traded shares were 4.65 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.24% or $1.64. The 52-week high for the OSH share is $65.22, that puts it down -168.62 from that peak though still a striking 43.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.72. The company’s market capitalization is $5.66B, and the average trade volume was 3.30 million shares over the past three months.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) trade information

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) registered a 7.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.24% in intraday trading to $24.28 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.36%, and it has moved by 51.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.09%.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Oak Street Health Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) shares have gone down -53.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.72% against -0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -42.50% this quarter and then drop -13.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 62.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $393.11 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $501.21 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $248.7 million and $296.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 58.10% and then jump by 68.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -57.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

OSH Dividends

Oak Street Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s Major holders

Oak Street Health Inc. insiders own 10.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.16%, with the float percentage being 103.45%. General Atlantic, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 358 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 61.38 million shares (or 25.48% of all shares), a total value of $2.61 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40.51 million shares, is of Newlight Partners LP’s that is approximately 16.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.72 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 11.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $479.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.73 million, or about 1.96% of the stock, which is worth about $201.14 million.