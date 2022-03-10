Now Is The Time To Buy Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)

During the recent session, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s traded shares were 5.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $48.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.59% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the PFE share is $61.71, that puts it down -27.34 from that peak though still a striking 28.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.51. The company’s market capitalization is $269.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 33.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 39.07 million shares over the past three months.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) trade information

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) registered a -0.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.59% in intraday trading to $48.46 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.20%, and it has moved by -8.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.56%. The short interest in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is 66.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $59.90, which implies an increase of 19.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $49.00 and $76.00 respectively. As a result, PFE is trading at a discount of -56.83% off the target high and -1.11% off the low.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pfizer Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) shares have gone up 4.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 62.90% against 5.80.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $219.22 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $242.09 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.40%. While earnings are projected to return 233.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.70% per annum.

PFE Dividends

Pfizer Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Pfizer Inc. is 1.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.28 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.67%.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s Major holders

Pfizer Inc. insiders own 0.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.43%, with the float percentage being 67.46%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,491 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 459.94 million shares (or 8.19% of all shares), a total value of $19.78 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 410.83 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $17.67 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 158.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.81 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 117.74 million, or about 2.10% of the stock, which is worth about $5.06 billion.