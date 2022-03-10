Now Is A Good Time To Buy Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT)

During the last session, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s traded shares were 8.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -17.24% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the WPRT share is $10.83, that puts it down -544.64 from that peak though still a striking 20.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.33. The company’s market capitalization is $380.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.24 million shares over the past three months.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) trade information

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) registered a -17.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -17.24% in intraday trading to $1.68 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.70%, and it has moved by -12.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.86%. The short interest in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) is 3.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.62 day(s) to cover.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) shares have gone down -54.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 160.00% against 14.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $86.62 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $104.76 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $65.41 million and $83.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 32.40% and then jump by 24.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 48.90%. While earnings are projected to return 360.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

WPRT Dividends

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s Major holders

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. insiders own 11.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.73%, with the float percentage being 33.74%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 169 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.83 million shares (or 2.47% of all shares), a total value of $12.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.72 million shares, is of Royce & Associates LP’s that is approximately 2.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Lord Abbett Securities Trust-Micro-Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Royce Opportunity Fund owns about 1.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.8 million, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $2.64 million.