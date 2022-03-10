Now Is A Good Time To Buy Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM)

During the last session, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s traded shares were 2.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 23.21% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the VSTM share is $4.93, that puts it down -257.25 from that peak though still a striking 24.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.04. The company’s market capitalization is $262.82M, and the average trade volume was 1.64 million shares over the past three months.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. VSTM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) trade information

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) registered a 23.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.21% in intraday trading to $1.38 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.11%, and it has moved by -1.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.03%.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Verastem Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Verastem Inc. (VSTM) shares have gone down -47.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.36% against 4.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -98.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $50k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $506k and $1.01 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.80%. While earnings are projected to return 77.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 1.74% per annum.

VSTM Dividends

Verastem Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s Major holders

Verastem Inc. insiders own 0.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.44%, with the float percentage being 68.08%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 205 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 21.49 million shares (or 11.80% of all shares), a total value of $44.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.06 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 9.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $34.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Verastem Inc. (VSTM) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 5.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.88 million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $15.04 million.