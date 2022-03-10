Now Is A Good Time To Buy NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI)

During the last session, NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)’s traded shares were 1.19 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.55% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the NEXI share is $26.50, that puts it down -1052.17 from that peak though still a striking 9.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.09. The company’s market capitalization is $55.22M, and the average trade volume was 79.29K shares over the past three months.

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) trade information

NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) registered a 4.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.55% in intraday trading to $2.30 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.26%, and it has moved by -2.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.09%.

NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NexImmune Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) shares have gone down -83.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 89.74% against 4.70.

While earnings are projected to return -42.80% in 2022.

NEXI Dividends

NexImmune Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)’s Major holders

NexImmune Inc. insiders own 27.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.96%, with the float percentage being 65.07%. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 76 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.96 million shares (or 8.62% of all shares), a total value of $29.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.2 million shares, is of Artal Group S.A.’s that is approximately 5.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $18.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) shares are Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 0.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.53 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $4.15 million.