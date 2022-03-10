Now Is A Good Time To Buy Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP)

During the last session, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s traded shares were 86.95 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.06% or $0.81. The 52-week high for the IMPP share is $9.70, that puts it down -91.7 from that peak though still a striking 92.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.40. The company’s market capitalization is $47.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 122.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 24.88 million shares over the past three months.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) registered a 19.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.06% in intraday trading to $5.06 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 145.63%, and it has moved by 597.83% in 30 days. The short interest in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) is 8890.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.80%. While earnings are projected to return 121.60% in 2022.

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

Imperial Petroleum Inc. insiders own 21.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.29%, with the float percentage being 10.57%.