Now Is A Good Time To Buy Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE: BBW)

During the recent session, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW)’s traded shares were 0.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -18.19% or -$3.57. The 52-week high for the BBW share is $23.50, that puts it down -46.33 from that peak though still a striking 60.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.38. The company’s market capitalization is $339.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 312.64K shares over the past three months.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BBW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.64.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) trade information

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) registered a -18.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -18.19% in intraday trading to $16.06 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.75%, and it has moved by 3.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 138.23%. The short interest in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) is 0.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.35 day(s) to cover.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) shares have gone up 23.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 326.21% against -2.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 54.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $111.92 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $76.3 million by the end of Apr 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -32.28%. While earnings are projected to return 298.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

BBW Dividends

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 25 and May 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW)’s Major holders

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. insiders own 11.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.73%, with the float percentage being 69.98%. Cannell Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 88 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.34 million shares (or 8.23% of all shares), a total value of $22.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.15 million shares, is of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s that is approximately 7.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $19.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-North Star Micro Cap Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.2 million, or about 1.23% of the stock, which is worth about $3.74 million.