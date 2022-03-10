Now Is A Good Time To Buy Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG)

During the last session, Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG)’s traded shares were 1.83 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 31.08% or $0.46. The 52-week high for the BBLG share is $18.75, that puts it down -866.49 from that peak though still a striking 24.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.47. The company’s market capitalization is $20.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 38550.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 1.33 million shares over the past three months.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) trade information

Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) registered a 31.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 31.08% in intraday trading to $1.94 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.01%, and it has moved by -7.62% in 30 days. The short interest in Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) is 59000.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.80%. While earnings are projected to return 46.60% in 2022.

BBLG Dividends

Bone Biologics Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG)’s Major holders

Bone Biologics Corporation insiders own 70.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.00%, with the float percentage being 0.00%.