Now Is A Good Time To Buy Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI)

During the last session, Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI)’s traded shares were 1.57 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.67% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the BFRI share is $14.63, that puts it down -467.05 from that peak though still a striking 14.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.20. The company’s market capitalization is $31.68M, and the average trade volume was 10.18 million shares over the past three months.

Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BFRI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) trade information

Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) registered a 14.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.67% in intraday trading to $2.58 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.84%, and it has moved by -41.76% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.50, which implies an increase of 83.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, BFRI is trading at a discount of -675.19% off the target high and -326.36% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.76 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.96 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 0.00% in 2022.

BFRI Dividends

Biofrontera Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI)’s Major holders

Biofrontera Inc. insiders own 68.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.08%, with the float percentage being 0.24%.