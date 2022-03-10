Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Has Lost -27.00% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND)’s traded shares were 1.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.08% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the KIND share is $18.59, that puts it down -222.74 from that peak though still a striking 15.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.86. The company’s market capitalization is $454.77M, and the average trade volume was 1.97 million shares over the past three months.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) trade information

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) registered a 6.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.08% in intraday trading to $5.76 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.42%, and it has moved by 3.23% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.33, which implies an increase of 38.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, KIND is trading at a discount of -90.97% off the target high and -21.53% off the low.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nextdoor Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) shares have gone down -42.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 87.69% against -0.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $54.9 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $47.6 million by the end of Mar 2022.

KIND Dividends

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND)’s Major holders

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.99%, with the float percentage being 92.79%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 10.87 million shares (or 13.77% of all shares), a total value of $85.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.62 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $44.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Global Technology Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF owns about 4.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.36 million, or about 4.26% of the stock, which is worth about $26.51 million.