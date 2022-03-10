Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX: MXC) At $21.32 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX:MXC)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -18.00% or -$4.68. The 52-week high for the MXC share is $43.00, that puts it down -101.69 from that peak though still a striking 67.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.88. The company’s market capitalization is $24.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 338.94K shares over the past three months.

Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX:MXC) trade information

Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) registered a -18.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -18.00% in intraday trading to $21.32 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 52.61%, and it has moved by 97.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 158.11%. The short interest in Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX:MXC) is 6010.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.28 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.30%. While earnings are projected to return 255.10% in 2022.

MXC Dividends

Mexco Energy Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX:MXC)’s Major holders

Mexco Energy Corporation insiders own 56.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.42%, with the float percentage being 10.18%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 33248.0 shares (or 1.57% of all shares), a total value of $0.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16503.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series owns about 16960.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16503.0, or about 0.78% of the stock, which is worth about $0.17 million.